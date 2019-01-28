Ha Long-Van Don expressway to officially open on February 1

The State Council for Pre-Acceptance Test of Construction Works has tested the Ha Long-Van Don expressway, which connects with Ha Long - Hai Phong - Hanoi expressway and Van Don Airport, and agreed to put the road into conditional operation on February 1.









A bird view of the Ha Long-Van Don expressway





The 60-km-Ha Long-Van Don expressway project was run by BOT Bien Cuong Joint Stock Company with total investment of about 12 trillion VND (more than 516 million USD). Construction began in September 2015.

The Ha Long-Van Don expressway starts at National Highway 18 in Dai Yen ward of Ha Long city and ends at the road into Van Don Airport.

The project is hoped to create traffic connections in the economic triangle axis of Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh and form the Ha Noi-Hai Phong-Ha Long-Van Don-Mong Cai expressway route, contributing to easing traffic flow on National Highway 18.

It will also help shorten travel time from Ha Long to Van Don to 50 minutes from 90 minutes, and from Hanoi to Van Don to only 2.5 hours instead of four hours as previously.

According to the investor, there will be four toll plazas throughout the expressway. There will be no toll plaza in the 6km section from Cam Hai bridge in Cam Pha to Van Don as the road was built with State funds.

Earlier on December 30, 2018, the Ha Long-Van Don expressway was put into trial operation.-VNA