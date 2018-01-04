Social News 4/1

Efforts scaled up to prevent winter-spring diseases

















The prevention and treatment of winter-spring diseases should be implemented effectively and synchronically, Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said at a teleconference on January 4.

Tien asked medical establishments to soon detect infection cases to reduce the number of fatalities, while paying attention to bacterial contamination and cross-infection in hospitals.

At the same time, it is necessary to increase public awareness of preventive measures, the minister said.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Health Ministry’s Preventive Medicine Department Tran Dac Phu said dangerous and newly-emerging diseases like avian influenza A/H7N7, Mers-Cov and bubonic plague are very likely to penetrate into Vietnam and break out if drastic preventive measures are not taken.

The cold weather and crowded festivals in the winter-spring seasons could facilitate the development of such diseases as avian influenza, whooping cough, diphtheria, measles, rubella, meningitis and diarrhoea, he said, warning that dengue fever is forecast to develop more complicatedly in 2018.

Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, said his department has asked medical centres to provide training for health workers and planned to decentralise medical treatment of winter-spring diseases.

According to the Preventive Medicine Department, the number of measles cases dropped by 29.2 percent in 2017 compared with the previous year and no deaths caused by the disease were reported.

Meanwhile, 183,287 cases of dengue fever were reported in all 63 cities and provinces of the country, killing 30 people, and 105,953 cases of hand-foot-mouth disease were recorded in the year with one death.

Transport ministry needs focus on BOT, traffic safety this year

The Ministry of Transport needs to come up with a plan to solve all problems related to BOT (build-operate-transfer) road toll stations nationwide this year. Issues of overloaded trucks and traffic safety are also in need of urgent attention.

Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể made the statement at a conference reviewing the implementation of activities in 2017 and setting out this year’s tasks at the Việt Nam Directorate for Roads held on Tuesday.

Thể said that the issues at BOT tollgates have become more complicated following protests by drivers. Thus, the ministry and relevant authorities need to seek solutions in order to balance the interests of the State, investors and road users.

He suggested that the application of automatic fee collections would help solve the problem and also ensure fairness in monitoring the collection of fees.

In addition, the settlement of the BOT projects would also need drastic measures. Thể assigned the Việt Nam Directorate for Roads to co-ordinate with the project management boards to quickly complete the settlement of the BOT projects.

The directorate must create conditions for businesses to invest in non-stop toll collection systems to avoid a monopoly. The ministry would issue strict fines for vehicles passing tollgates without an electronic tag in the future, he said.

At the conference, Thể stressed that the directorate needed to focus on overloaded trucks and traffic safety.

Deputy director of the directorate Nguyễn Xuân Cường said that the number of overloaded trucks had started to increase again in some localities, which was caused by the withdrawal of police officers from functional forces at patrol spots to monitor the loads of vehicles.

As a result, supervision at the spots was inefficient. In addition, local authorities failed to take measures to reduce the number of overloaded vehicles on the road.

Unregistered passenger buses have become a problem in Hà Nội and HCM City due to loose management of local departments of transport and the directorate.

Ineffective co-operation between authorised agencies and a shortage of funding have led to more than 7,679 kilometres of road and 856 bridges not receiving regular repairs.

Currently, there are 230 traffic accident black spots nationwide.

In reply to the directorate’s report, Thể said the report did not show specific problems of the transport sector.

He cited the traffic system as an example. There were 23,000 kilometres of highways nationwide, and about 2,300 kilometres of roads that needed to be repaired each year. Thus, it took 10 years to rotate all the roads for repair work. This has caused the traffic network to become seriously degraded.

Thể asked the directorate to give priority to repairing downgraded roads instead of building new ones.

He also said that the directorate needed to enhance the application of technology for the supervision of the transport sector, such as installing cameras on highways and bus stations.

Beltway No 3 to help HCM City reduce traffic congestion

The Ministry of Transport has asked the Government for permission to start construction of sub-Project No 1 of Beltway No 3 ahead of schedule with the aim of dividing traffic flows and reducing the number of vehicles entering HCM City, which would reduce congestion in inner city districts.

The new construction would reduce the journey from the city to the new urban area of Nhơn Trạch in Đồng Nai and Bình Dương provinces, the Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported.

In the first stage, construction of the 97.7km Beltway No 3 will have four lanes for heavy-duty traffic and two lanes for other vehicles, according to the Cửu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (Cửu Long CIPM) – the project management unit.

Beltway No 3 will allow traffic to travel up to 100km per hour.

The project will have four sections: the 16.7km Section 1 which runs from Bình Chuẩn to Tân Vạn in Bình Dương Province has been built under the PPP (Public – Private Partnership) investment mode and has already opened.

Construction of the second section of Beltway No 3 – the 34.3km stretch through Đồng Nai Province and HCM City -- will be undertaken in two stages.

The first stage includes Sub-project 1A to build an 8.75km stretch from Provincial Road No 25B to the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway.

Relevant agencies will negotiate and sign agreements for loans from the South Korean Government for construction of Sub-project 1A after the sub-project is approved by the Vietnamese Government.

Construction of the Sub-project 1B – an 8.96km stretch from HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway to Thủ Đức Intersection on Hà Nội Highway – will be undertaken under the BOT (Build – Operate – Transfer) investment mode.

Work on Sub-projects 1A and 1B are scheduled to begin in late 2018 and early 2019.

The second stage, which includes sub-projects 2A and 2B, will build a 16.59km stretch of Beltway No 3.

Construction of the 5.39km stretch from Bền Lức – Long Thành Highway to Provincial Road 25B (called sub-project 2A) is underway.

Relevant agencies are calling for investment in sub-project 2B for construction of an 11.2km stretch of Beltway No 3 from Lê Văn Việt Intersection to Tân Vạn Intersection, according to Cửu Long CIPM.

Agencies have been seeking investment for construction works of Section 3 of Beltway No 3, a 19.1km stretch from National Highway No 22 to Bình Chuẩn, through Bình Dương Province and HCM City. Investment in this section amounts to over VNĐ10 trillion (US$440.46 million).

Investment in the first stage of Section 4 of the Beltway No 3 project – a 28.9km stretch running from Bến Lức to the National Highway through Long An Province and HCM City – amounts to VNĐ11 trillion ($4.8 billion).

Diệp Bảo Tuấn, deputy general director of Cửu Long CIPM, said construction of the Section 3 and Section 4 of Beltway No 3 Project is scheduled to start in 2020 after investments for these sub-projects are identified.

Hydro-power plant discharges water, leads to losses

Bac Mê Hydro-Power Plant in Yên Phong and Phú Nam communes of northern mountainous province of Hà Giang made an unscheduled water discharge, which resulted in major losses for the local people, the authority official has said.

The water discharge caused floods and land erosion, affecting several households living along Gam River in Bao Lam District of Cao Bang Province.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Quang, vice chaiman of Bao Lâm District’s People Committee, the water discharge destroyed four houses and damaged six others. It also resulted in a long crack developing on National Highway No 34.

Fortunately, there was no casualty.

The local authority ordered evacuation from the erosion areas. The district provided shelter for people who were forced to flee their homes.

At present, the district and representatives of the plant have been calculating losses to pay compensation to people.

Man with cardioclasis saved

A man who suffered from cardioclasis was saved by doctors at Th?ng Nh?t General Hospital in the southern province of Ð?ng Nai on Monday.

T?ng Van Chè, 53, residing in Vinh Tân Commune, Vinh C?u District of Ð?ng Nai Province, was crushed by a concrete mixer, resulting in severe trauma to his chest and cardioclasis.

The accident occurred while he was sleeping on a hammock that was hung under the concrete mixer.

At the time of hospitalisation, Chè was semi-conscious, bleeding, had no pulse, very low blood pressure and pale skin.

CT scan results showed that the patient suffered from cardioclasis and his pericardium was torn, sternum was broken and lungs were stamped. Doctors, therefore, decided to go in for immediate surgery.

The patient was saved following a three-hour operation.

According to Dr. Bùi Van Linh, deputy head of the Chest Operation Department, the case was challenging because surgeons had to be quick and precise to avoid affecting the heart’s functions since the patient’s heart was still working.

Dr. Linh said “The patient was bleeding too much due to cardioclasis. The risk of him dying was very high.”

"At present, the patient’s health condition is better," the doctor said.

Fire destroys four houses in Lâm Ð?ng

A blaze destroyed four houses at 12:30pm on January 1 in Lâm Ð?ng Province’s L?c Duong Town.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The local fire-fighting force dispatched four fire engines and 40 fire fighters to the scene to extinguish the blaze, taking an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to the initial investigation, the fire started at a house owned by Cil Mul Ha Lân. It spreads to three neighbouring homes. Due to the fire, all 20 people living in the four houses are now homeless.

The town’s administration has announced support of VNÐ20 million (US$882) for each household and 135 kilos of rice for each person.

Continuous rains damage pepper plants in Quang Tri

Pepper plants in the central province of Qu?ng Tr? were destroyed following continuous rain and simultaneous cold spells.

A report by the province’s Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection said that a total area of 300ha of pepper plants had died in the province’s Vinh Linh, Gio Linh and Cam L? districts.

The area is only increasing despite efforts to save the plants. “Almost 110 of my plants died. The plants withered and died within 10 days and my spraying efforts failed,” said Truong Quang Th?ng, a pepper grower in Vinh Linh District’s Vinh Giang Commune.

Th?ng said the withering phenomenon appears during the long rainy days and the cold spells.

Lê V?, the commune’s deputy chairman, said that due to prolonged rain and cold spell, diseases have spread quickly and killed off 50ha plantation in the commune, with some plantations seeing all the plants dead.

V? said the commune has encouraged growers to drain out the water swiftly to save the remaining area of pepper in the province.

Nguy?n H?ng Phuong, director of the cultivation department, said local growers had dug holes into the ground, which is an out-of-date cultivating method, to grow pepper plants.

The holes facilitated flooding around the plant roots and the flooding worsened, as the growers did not create small canals between the lines of the plant to reduce inundation, she said.

The department also recommended cutting out the withering branches on each plant before the phenomenon could spread to the entire plant.

New bus terminal opens in downtown HCM City

The new B?n Thành bus terminal on Hàm Nghi Street in HCM City’s District 1 opened to the public on Thursday.

The 5,600 sq.m facility serving 33 bus routes is located only 200 metres away from the old one, which was recently demolished to make way for construction of the city’s first metro line.

The new station features eight 6m-long waiting areas which are divided into two lanes, one for pick-up and one for drop-off passengers. Each lane is handicapped-accessible.

The station has two information booths and 12 electronic screens with internet access for passengers to check bus route info, schedules and newspapers.

Modern public toilets are also built to maximise convenience for users of public transport.

Total investment cost is VNÐ8.5 billion (US$374,800), including VNÐ7 billion for buying equipment.

B?n Thành bus terminal was built in 1956 and has since remained one of the most important transport hubs in the city.

Nghe An: Expensive bus terminal fails to attract passengers

The Central Bus Terminal, the most modern bus infrastructure worth roughly VNÐ100 billion (US$4,400) in this central province, has failed to attract passengers after four months of operation.

The Central Bus Station, located in Vinh City’s Vinh Tân Ward, was built on 19,340sq.m. of land and had the capacity to serve 1,000 buses per day.

The terminal, with total investment capital of nearly VNÐ 100 billion ($4,400), was invested in by the Central Region Investment and Development Joint Stock Company.

It was put into operation this September. However, it has received only a few buses each day, causing a monthly loss of VNÐ 1.5 billion ($66,000) for the investor.

According to the ministry of transport’s detailed plan of the national inter-provincial road transport, going into effect by 2030, the terminal should have nearly 100 fixed bus routes travelling from the province to other provinces. It was expected to enhance transport services and help relieve traffic congestion in Vinh City.

However, the terminal has been quiet since its first day of operations. Across the 18 ticket booths, no transactions have been seen.

Tr?n Van Thành, general director of the Central Region Investment and Development JSC, told dantri.com.vn that the terminal was located far from the centre of the city, while there was no public transport from the centre of the city to the terminal.

As a result, passengers were forced to hire a taxi or motorbike taxi to get to the terminal. Due to the inconvenience, passengers preferred the old terminal in the central city.

Thành said the company had worked with transport enterprises and corporations and the city’s Department of Transport to connect more bus routes, but only a few dozen buses, mostly from the North to the South, had registered for parking.

On December 12, the company sent the document to the provincial People’s Committee, which said the company’s loss was caused by the unfairness of the committee serving transport enterprises.

Previously, the committee had decided to move Vinh Bus Terminal, which was located in the inner city, to the north of the city. The new terminal was built in 2012 to replace the old one, but the construction progress is still lagging behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the old terminal continues to operate.

Transport firms urge reduction in road fees, toll stations

Multiple transportation firms have proposed reducing the number of Build – Operate – Transfer (BOT) toll stations as well as road maintenance fees by 30 per cent.

According to transportation firms, each of their four-wheel vehicles is charged a fixed cost for road maintenance, insurance, parking lots, and BOT toll stations, among other fees, ranging from VNÐ20 to 25 million (U$880-1,100) per month.

The excessive amount of fees has led to more expensive services and fewer customers, they said at a meeting with the HCM City Department of Transport and Transportation Cargo Association (HTA) on Wednesday.

BOT toll stations in HCM City, Ð?ng Nai Province, Bình Duong Province, and Vung Tàu City are distributed too densely, they said, adding that the average distance between each station ranges from 4.4km to 20km.

On some routes, the cost of passing through BOT stations is higher than that of fuels needed for vehicles to operate. Hence, it is necessary to reduce the number of road fees by 30 per cent, transportation firms said.

Lâm Ð?i Vinh, owner of a transportation firm, said: “Installation of BOT toll stations in some provinces reduced road costs for locals, but this was not seen in the five stations in HCM City.”

“It is also worth mentioning that though road fees are fully paid, transport firms haven’t received any benefit. My vehicles were stuck in traffic one time for four hours in the M? Thu? area,” he added.

An owner of another transportation firm said that authorities had failed to provide solutions, though firms had complained multiple times.

For instance, it is unreasonable to charge a vehicle that handles 40 tonnes of goods VNÐ17 million ($750) per year for road maintenance while it only functions nine months a year, he said.

Nguy?n Van Chánh, deputy director of HTA, agreed that transport enterprises in HCM City faced limited transport capacity, unhealthy competition, and inefficient administrative procedures.

Compared to last year, 2017 saw an increase in the number of vehicles, while that of transported goods decreased.

Specifically, the number of container trucks from 3.5 tonnes rose by 76 per cent while the amount of road freight only increased by 7.5 per cent.

Chánh said the imbalance between demand and transport capacity had created a crisis, leading to fierce competition, with many transportation firms reducing their service fee to 50 per cent or transporting overloaded cargo in an effort to retain customers and maintain operations.

About 4,270 vehicles were fined for overloading in 2017, up 9.6 per cent year-on year, with the total amount of VNÐ47 billion ($2.08 million).

The government plans to reduce the road fees after completing necessary research, according to Tr?n Quang Lâm, deputy director of the HCM City Transport Department.

Physician causing spread of HPV infection in boys prosecuted

Police in this northern province have detained a physician for allegedly violating regulations on medical examinations and treatment and the production, distribution and sale of medicine or other medical services.

Colonel Ðào Tr?ng B?ng, head of the provincial Police Department’s Criminal Police Unit, said a preliminary investigation showed that physician Hoàng Th? Hi?n, owner of a private health clinic in Khoái Châu District’s D? Tr?ch Commune, had conducted a medical procedure on the foreskin of 37 boys using a pair of scissors infected with human papilloma virus (HPV).

As a result, all the boys developed genital warts, a symptom of a contagious sexually transmitted disease caused by strains of HPV.

The provincial health department’s inspection in July found that the health clinic was not licensed for operation. Hi?n had conducted circumcisions beyond her permitted practice as a physician. She was also found to be illegally selling medicine at her clinic.

Hi?n’s clinic was forced to shut down, and she was not permitted to use her professional certificate to perform any medical practice for 12 months pending the results of the investigation.

In July, the Ministry of Health urged the provincial Department of Health to quickly verify the news that many boys in Khoái Châu District were infected with HPV after being treated at a local health clinic.

The patients, all under 15 years of age, were admitted to the National Hospital of Dermatology between May 1 and July 17 after developing genital warts.

The patients’ families revealed they had taken their children to Hiê`n’s health clinic for circumcision.

Police investigate violations at two agencies

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security is investigating two cases of deliberate violations of State regulations.

These violations led to serious economic consequences for Vi?t Nam Social Insurance and Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation.

The police has launched criminal investigation into Nguy?n Phu?c Tu?ng, former head of the Planning and Finance Section of Vietnam Social Insurance, for the same crime, placing him under house arrest.

Previously, in November 2013, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued a warning to Tu?ng for his shortcomings during his tenure at Vi?t Nam Social Insurance.

The decision was made after the police conducted a deeper investigation into the case of Vu Qu?c H?o, former general director of Finance Leasing Company 2, under the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, and the company’s compliance with regulations.

In 2015, H?o was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption and deliberately violating State regulations, leading to serious economic consequences. H?o caused the loss of VNÐ285 billion (US$12.5 million) for the State.

The police is conducting a further investigation into the two cases to reclaim the State’s property.

VNRC to provide Tết gifts to poor, AO victims

The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) has launched a humanitarian campaign to help the poor and Agent Orange (AO) victims ahead of the upcoming traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

The annual campaign, called "Tết for the poor and Agent Orange victims 2018," aims to mobilise support from local and international communities to provide at least two million Tết gifts, worth at least VNĐ300,000 (US$14) each, to poor and AO families nationwide, VNRC President Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“VNRC will organise an art performance programme, titled “Humanitarian Strength - Tết for the poor and Agent Orange victims,” to call for support from all sources to help needy people, Agent Orange victims and disadvantaged residents in mountainous and remote areas, flood and storm-hit regions nationwide.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8pm by Việt Nam Television at Âu Cơ Theatre, on January 7.

On the occasion, the society in collaboration with the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 also launched an SMS campaign to mobilise funding for the campaign. People can support the campaign by texting TET to 1409 from December 27, 2017 to February 4, 2018. Each mobile text message will contribute VNĐ20,000 ($0.85) to the fund.

VNRC said it has mobilised and provided nearly 10 million Tết gifts worth more than VNĐ3.464 trillion (nearly $154 million) in total to needy people and families over the past five years.

HCM City kicks off 2018 traffic safety campaign

The HCM City Traffic Safety Committee on January 3 kicked off the 2018 Traffic Safety Year Campaign with an aim to reduce the number of traffic incidents, deaths and injuries by 5 per cent compared to last year’s figures.

This year’s campaign themed “Traffic Safety for Children” targets reducing the number of traffic jams that last more than half an hour and controlling serious congestion on roads and intersections with high traffic flow, said Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city’s People’s Committee.

Order on pavements and roadways will be maintained to ensure smooth traffic flow, Phong said at the campaign’s opening ceremony.

Since the resolution issued in 2007 on urgent solutions to control traffic accidents and congestion, the number of traffic incidents as well as deaths and injuries from traffic accidents in the city has declined significantly.

Between 2007 and 2017, the number of traffic accidents fell by 47.9 per cent, or by 646 cases.

During the period, the number of deaths and injuries caused by traffic accidents fell by 432 people or 40.3 per cent, and by 601 people or 76.8 per cent, respectively.

However, the city’s rapid economic development has put pressure on urban order and traffic infrastructure, he said. There is still a high risk of an increase in the number of deaths from traffic accidents.

Phong called for better compliance among local residents with traffic regulations, traffic safety and urban order.

He also ordered State agencies and district-level traffic safety committees to fulfill this year’s plans.

After the ceremony, around 1,500 representatives of traffic safety committees from 24 districts and students paraded through the city in response to the campaign on the 2018 Traffic Safety Year.

Non-profit project promotes diverse families

As part of the non-profit project Gia Đình Nào Cũng Tuyệt! (Any Family is Amazing!), a group of five young women will give a talk about their one-month journey to meet and talk with more than 1,000 children ages 9 to 11 in seven provinces last month.

Entitled Chuyện Trẻ Con Một Vòng Đất Nước (Children’s Stories Around the Country), the talk will take place on Saturday at Bản Café, 22/45/200 Âu Cơ Street.

Though their journey’s primary purpose is to promote diversity of family models, alongside the traditional model including a father, a mother, and children, after a month they realised that the stories they want to tell are about the children’s inner thoughts, their wishes and their vulnerable and innocent souls.

The talk, which will take place from 7 to 9 pm, is open free for parents and anyone who cares about social activities that aim to promote diverse family models, or anyone interested in children’s education.

Live show to raise funds for the poor on Lunar New Year

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will host a charity show, to be broadcast live by Vietnam Television, on January 7 to raise funds for the poor and Agent Orange/dioxin victims on the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).

At a press conference on the event held in Hanoi on January 3, VRC President of Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said the show, an annual activity of the VRC, aims at raising donations to send at least two million Tet gifts to disadvantaged communities, particularly victims of natural disasters.

The show is set to take place at the Au Co art centre in Hanoi. It will mark the VRC’s 71st founding anniversary and 20 years since it first launched the programme to support the needy and AO/dioxin victims on Tet.

Also with the aim of helping the poor celebrate a happy Lunar New Year festival, the VRC is running a texting campaign from December 27, 2017 and February 24, 2018. Each message of “TET” sent to 1409 will donate 20,000 VND (0.88 USD) to the purpose.

Initiated in 1999, the VRC’s Tet charity programme delivered 10 million gifts worth over 3.4 trillion VND (149.6 million USD) over the past five years.

Venue of first credentials reception ceremony named national relic

The venue of the first ceremony to receive the credentials of a foreign ambassador to Vietnam in the northern province of Thai Nguyen has been named a national relic site.

The first ceremony of its kind of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, was held in Tien Hoi commune of Dai Tu district on September 1, 1954.

At this event, then President Ho Chi Minh received the credentials from then Chinese Ambassador Luo Guibo.

The recognition was announced in a recent decision of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Twenty-two other relics were also listed as of national importance in the decision. They are located in the provinces of Dien Bien, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Phu Yen, Lao Cai, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Tra Vinh, Quang Nam and Ca Mau.

More time given to support marine pollution victims in central region

Support for people affected by the marine environment incident in the central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue in early 2016 will be expanded under a recent decision by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Decision 2124/QD-TTg amends and supplements some contents of the PM’s Decision 12/QD-TTg, issued on January 6, 2017, which approved the plan assessing damage to compensate, support, recover production and ensure social welfare for affected residents in the four localities.

It stipulates that support for the targeted group to buy health insurance will last for a maximum of 24 months as calculated from the date of insurance purchase, but not later than December 31, 2019.

Earlier, the aid provision is stipulated to be in two years at maximum, from January 1, 2017 to December 2018.

Persons enrolling on vocational or junior college courses will have all of their tuition fees covered by the State in academic years from 2015-2016 to 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, affected people will also be assisted to seek jobs and work abroad. The maximum aid duration is 24 months with December 31, 2019 the latest date for aid.

The term of loans with preferential interest rates for production recovery and job change will be extended through December 31, 2019, instead of December 31, 2017 as regulated in the previous decision.

The new decision also added regulations on projects to build and upgrade fishery logistics service establishments in the four provinces to help ensure long-term livelihoods for local fishermen.

The mass fish deaths were first reported in Ha Tinh province on April 6, 2016 when a large number of fish washed ashore. The incident also occurred in Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.

Wastewater discharged from Taiwan-invested Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Limited Company polluted more than 200 kilometres of coastline, devastating the marine environment and local economies of the provinces, which largely rely on fishing and tourism.

In late June 2016, Formosa admitted responsibility for the environmental incident and pledged 11.5 trillion VND (500 million USD) in compensation for affected fishermen, households and organisations.

Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Cambodian King

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh presented his credentials to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on January 4.

Afterwards, King Sihamoni hosted a reception for Minh, during which the ambassador conveyed compliments and greetings from Vietnamese leaders to the King and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

Minh reiterated President Tran Dai Quang’s invitation to the King and Queen Mother to pay an official visit to Vietnam.

They also recalled King Sihamoni’s leisure tour of Vietnam in October 2015, during which the Cambodian guest was accompanied by the ambassador.

King Sihamoni thanked and extended his greetings to Vietnamese leaders. He also thanked President Tran Dai Quang for inviting him to pay an official visit to Vietnam and said that he will arrange time to visit the country soon.

The King congratulated Minh on his new position and believed the ambassador will have a successful working tenure in Cambodia and make significant contributions to the development of the bilateral relations.

Minh briefed the host on the sound development in the bilateral relationship in various fields such as high-level delegation exchanges, security-defence, trade-investment, culture, education and tourism.

He expressed his hope that the King will pay more attention to Vietnamese-Cambodian people and enable them to get legal status, thus contributing to the development of Cambodian society.

The diplomat believed that under the leadership of King Sihamoni, Cambodian will continue to thrive with peace and stability, while relations between Vietnam and Cambodia will develop strongly.

Bắc Giang looks at food safety

Authorities in the northern province of Bắc Giang have announced that nearly 2,000 enterprises violated regulations on food safety and hygiene last year.

This was confirmed at a conference held by the provincial People’s Committee yesterday.

Provincial authorities set up more than 800 inspection teams to inspect food safety at more than 10,500 enterprises.

Nearly 2,000 of them were found to violate safety regulations.

The inspectors fined more than 500 and began legal proceedings against one enterprise for making fake seasoning.

They seized more than 2,300 litres of alcohol and culled 14,000 poultry and 540kg of pigs of unknown origins. The total fines amounted to more than VNĐ900 million (US$40,000).

Violations included a lack of trade registers and food safety certificates, substandard equipment and infrastructure, and a lack of hygiene and safety while transporting food.

Representatives at the conference noted that ensuring food safety was difficult because punishments were not stringent and equipment used for inspection was scarce. Apart from this, investment in food safety was low.

Lê Ánh Dương, deputy chairman of the Bắc Giang People’s Committee, suggested that this year, authorities at communal level should keep records and classify food enterprises in the area.

He also said the provincial department of health should help raise awareness on food safety for residents and enterprises, and add more equipment for inspection, especially at the district and commune levels.

More education on food safety should be given to people at high risk of food poisoning, including workers and students, Dương said.

The province proposed the Government to complete a national inspection system on food safety from central to grassroots level and provide more investment and manpower.

It also suggested that more inspections should be conducted at the district and commune levels and that inspectors be given proper training.

Another proposal was to have technological norms for different kinds of food as a working basis for food inspection.

Transport Minister admits to poor road quality

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The said that he is unsatisfied with most roads in Vietnam he has travelled on. He urged a quick upgrade of roads which have deteriorated.

At the review meeting of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam on January 2, the minister said that the Vietnamese transport sector was estimated to need around VND23 trillion (USD1.05 billion) on road maintenance in 2017, meanwhile, the Road Maintenance Fund had roughly VND10 trillion (USD454.5 million).

Up to around 2,300 kilometres of roads out of the total 23,000 kilometres have to be upgraded per year. However, due to the limited budget, the road system has become more seriously deteriorated.

The government needs to make a careful consideration between the construction of new roads and the upgrade of deteriorated roads. In many cases, spending on building a new road could be more wasteful but less useful than pouring the much smaller capital into upgrading roads.

“To tell you the truth, I am almost unsatisfied with most of the roads which I have travelled along across the country,” he noted.

The instructed the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to re-study the road maintenance process, focusing on the application of new technologies. It is important to repair and upgrade roads timely to avoid the more serious deterioration.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam has also been urged to complete an overall road maintenance roadmap report for the next 5-10 years with the required investment outlined.