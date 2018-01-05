Search
 
Vietnam peacekeeping department debuts

The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, which was upgraded from the Vietnam Peacekeeping Centre of the Ministry of National Defence, made its debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on January 5.


The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department makes its debut on January 5



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated the agency on its new status, saying it reflects the Party’s and Government’s acknowledgement of the agency’s contributions to realising the country’s extensive global integration in the defence field. 

He expected that it will provide a new cooperative channel with the UN and other important partners.

He urged ministries and sectors to closely work with the Defence Ministry in peacekeeping-related activities to advise the Party and Government on the implementation of fieldwork missions and involvement in the UN’s relevant policy planning.

He asked the department to boost human resources training, particularly in specialised skills and language proficiency, and capitalise on international support, such as from the UN and other key partners.

Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the department, said the agency is highly committed to fulfilling its duty and responsibilities.

Also at the ceremony, the interdisciplinary working group on UN peacekeeping mission was transferred from the Foreign Ministry to the Defence Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh said Vietnam’s participation in peacekeeping mission is set to be expanded in the future, so there will be difficulties in legal framework, resources, and policies.

Vinh asked relevant agencies, particularly the Foreign Ministry, to assist his ministry in carrying out the tasks assigned to the working group.-VNA

