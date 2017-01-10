It is an urgent need to push ahead with building and perfecting a law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people, President Tran Dai Quang wrote in an article published on January 9.
As the traditional Lunar New Year festival or Tet is approaching, many special and unique agricultural products like watermelon, bonsai kumquat, chicken listed in “Red book”, and Tran Mong orchid are coming onto the market.
The performance of Vietnamese circus artist brothers Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep by scaling 90 stairs in 52 seconds on the steps of Girona Cathedral in Spain has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records.
Winning high prizes at the 2016 IJSO, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, Nguyen Nga Nhi and Phan Minh Duc said the passion for scientific research helped them win the world’s most prestigious science competition for under-15 students.
VietNamNet Bridge – LaBrassBanda band who has been known for its
trademark mixture of Bavarian folk music and ska-punk will perform at 3A
Station in HCMC’s District 1 on January 11. The city will be the first
destination on their world tour.