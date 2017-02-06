VietNamNet Bridge - Vietnam has been successfully calling for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last 10 years, but in order to improve the quality of FDI projects, it needs new policies and technologies.
India greatly values its relations with Vietnam, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Preeti Saran has said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the relations between the two countries.
The sea in Quang Ninh, less salty than others, is home to an ocean of fresh “ruoc”, a kind of octopus. Tasty dishes can be made from the creature. One of them is “ruoc hap la oi”, a popular and can’t-miss dish for visitors.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) launched a regional project to enhance the resilience of wetlands in Lower Mekong countries on the occasion of World Wetlands Day (February 2).
A group of dance therpay artists from the Stephen Petronio Company will perform at the Hanoi Opera House and host workshops for disabled children in the famework of DanceMotion USA on February 12 and 14.