Non-aviation revenue in Vietnam's airports less than other regional countries
Non-aviation revenue in the airport business, including sales per passenger through ACV (Airports Corporation of Vietnam), is $1, compared with the average of $10-12 in Asia and $4-5 in Thailand and Malaysia.
 
Vietnamese businesses make more outward investments
Vietnam's cooking oil market has many newcomers
Seafood sector aims high despite barriers in international market

Vietnamese go abroad to breed cows, grow rice
Mid-end smartphone market heats up
“Quay ruoc” gruel in Hanoi Old Quarter
Figures show how foreign retailers are conquering Vietnam's market
Five unprofitable mega-projects funded by the state
Great Vietnam road trip through Nam Dinh
Amazing tree houses in Hanoi’s outskirts
The school of President Ho, General Vo Nguyen Giap

 
 
Party leader wishes Hanoi a successful New Year
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a visit to the Party, government and people of Hanoi on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year, during which he wished the capital city success in completing all tasks of 2017.

Boosting cooperation for ASEAN Community development
New Year’s hopes from state leaders
Prime Minister pays Tet visit to Da Nang
VN faces strange steel shortage
 Though Viet Nam possesses huge amounts of iron ore, there is a serious shortage of steel for the mechanical engineering industry and defense industry.

VN E-commerce well placed to meet growth targets
The northern key economic region - 20 years of review
Chinese-Vietnamese business empires

 
Unemployment greets Vietnamese overseas workers returning home
 The government may have advocated "labour export" as the means to alleviate unemployment and boost domestic labour skills, but Vietnamese overseas workers returning home continue to stare down the barrel of employment uncertainties.

HCM City launches digital traffic app
1.4 million rural labourers to get vocational training
Hanoi puts 700 administrative procedures online
Khen festival comes to Sa Pa
 A Khèn (panpipe) Festival will open for the first time from January 30 to February 12 in Sa Pa in the northern province of Lào Cai.

Poem Day to comes to Hanoi in February
Ancient scent of Tet
Prolific as hens in Year of the Rooster

 
HCMC denizens snap up tours
Tết (Lunar New Year) tours have seen demand surge this year, according to HCM City-based travel agents. 

Bai Tu Long Bay – Another heaven in Quang Ninh province
Waking up Khuon Than’s sleeping beauty
Central beach covered by rocks, green moss lure tourists
Too many, too little: a teaching conundrum
 VietNamNet Bridge – Unrealistic regulations and corruption emerging from the decentralisation of hiring and administration of civil servants in the education sector have led to uneven distribution of teachers nationwide,

University education lags behind in curricula, lecturer quality
Just an anonymous bridge builder
Vietnamese student achievements rank in top 20: OECD survey

 
Smartphone market: Vietnamese brands thrive among foreign giants
VietNamNet Bridge - Vietnamese smartphone brands have been struggling to cement their positions in the market dominated by strong foreign brands with both high-end and mid-range products.

Vietnam’s internet relies on mainland cable via China
Scientists: no need to worry about Chinese nuke reactors near border
E-wallet services aim to make money in future
Seawater intrusion begins in Tien River
 Saltwater has entered 35 kilometres up the Tiền River, one of the tributaries of the Mekong, in Tiền Giang Province, a local irrigation official said.

Cham Islands try to rescue the green turtle
Coastal erosion threatens Binh Thuan
Dry anaerobic composting: solution for waste treatment in rural areas

 
Shooting coach Park applies for Vietnamese citizenship
 Shooting expert and coach Park Chung-gun of the national team has submitted documents to become a Vietnamese citizen.

VN Football Federation reserved with World Cup dream
Golfers to challenge at World Masters in Da Nang
Vietnam to host Asian badminton event
The risk of death from cancer may depend on where you live
 Cancer death rates are surging in some regions of the U.S. even as fatalities steadily decline nationwide, a new study suggests.

'La La Land' turns on the charm in 'not-so-white' Oscars line-up
New bird flu virus type confirmed on German turkey farm
U.S. agency calls for safer lithium-ion batteries after Samsung fires

 
 
Rare birds crowd in Tram Chim National Park
Plants shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome Tet
Plants at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi have been shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome the traditional Lunar New Year festival or Tet.

Hanoians prepare for Lunar New Year
The new year is coming and together with people nationwide, Hanoians are preparing to welcome the arrival of spring. Following are photos about Hanoi people preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year.


 
 
Vietnam Poetry Day 2017 to highlight children’s works
 The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.


 
