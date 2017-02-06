Search
 
Vietnam urged to focus on FDI quality, not quantity
VietNamNet Bridge - Vietnam has been successfully calling for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last 10 years, but in order to improve the quality of FDI projects, it needs new policies and technologies.
 
Vietnamese beer market big enough for all brewers
A red cap, American tears and Vietnam's economy
Vietnam’s trade surplus with US worries economists

Canal stoppage main cause of flooding in Saigon
Four companies control Vietnamese beer market
Saigonese, Hanoians prefer buying goods online via Facebook
Ba Be, the biggest mountain lake in Vietnam
Overseas Vietnamese want Viet Kieu-invested bank in Vietnam
Vietnamese 9x students accepted at Harvard choose other schools
Vietnam strives to have more green building projects
Industry & Trade Ministry joins club of billion-dollar investors in stock market

 
 
India greatly values relations with Vietnam
 India greatly values its relations with Vietnam, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Preeti Saran has said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the relations between the two countries.

Government resolved to maintain people’s trust, PM says
Vietnam continues boosting ties with the US: PM
Gov’t to continue with building institutions in 2017
Realty market outlook gloomy
 Problems in planning and large gaps between land prices and incomes will pose challenges for the property market over the next few years, experts said.

Slipping slightly
Vietnam's beauty and cosmetics industry needs green makeover
Vietnam retail still at dawn of digital age

 
Food poisoning hits after Tet celebrations
 Storing cooked food and leftovers in refrigerators after Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday is a cause of food poisoning, health experts said.

Hanoi seeks feedback on a set of etiquette
Is winning the lottery a price worth paying?
Noisy neighbours cause headaches during Tet
2,500 years of national treasures on display
The National Museum of History is showing 18 artefacts which have been recognised as national treasures, some dating as far as the Đông Sơn era (2500-2000BC). 

Memory world record holder shares secrets
Sand wrestling: a 200 year-old Tet tradition
Students develop guide app for museums

 
“Ruoc hap la oi” - aromatic flavour of Quang Ninh
 The sea in Quang Ninh, less salty than others, is home to an ocean of fresh “ruoc”, a kind of octopus. Tasty dishes can be made from the creature. One of them is “ruoc hap la oi”, a popular and can’t-miss dish for visitors.

Vietnamese tourism introduced at Belgian tourism fair
Perfect weekend trip awaits at Cai Mon Orchard Village
A challenging waterfall awaits discovery
Education administration to be done on the net
 By 2020, all state governing bodies in education and training and all other educational institutions hope to perform administrative activities online.

Lao students experience homestay in Da Nang
President urges education sector to focus on developing “global citizens”
Vietnam’s dream international level schools

 
Hi-tech farmers in Da Lat
 Farmers in the central highlands town of Da Lat of Lam Dong gradually forget the concept “Farming is back-breaking work”. 

Nuclear medicine incredible breakthrough in treating lung cancer
Prof. Dr Dang Luong Mo desires to develop chip industry in homeland
Dr Ha Phuong Thu and her dream to elevate Vietnam’s medicinal sector
IUCN launches wetlands project
 The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) launched a regional project to enhance the resilience of wetlands in Lower Mekong countries on the occasion of World Wetlands Day (February 2).                                         

A nipa palm forest nurtures a commune
Good planning needed to create a green Ha Noi
Getting rich with waste oil

 
German doctor to take care of Vietnamese footballers
 Sebastian Mathias Schoch has been appointed doctor of the national squads of Việt Nam following a recent order by the national coaches.

Viet Nam have talented players: coach
Behind the spotlight
Le Quang Liem sinks two places in World Chess rankings
UK agency says Pfizer breast cancer drug too expensive
 Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance, or palbociclib, is too expensive to justify its use on Britain's state-run health service, the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog said on Friday.

Amazon sees lower operating profit this quarter, shares dip
Snap shoots for the sky, promises little in $3 billion IPO pitch
Microsoft asks for exception program on Trump immigration orders

 
 
President attends ploughing festival in Ha Nam
Young men compete in lucky ball scrambling festival
 Young men in Thuy Linh village, Hoang Mai district, Ha Noi competed in the locality’s traditional ‘lucky ball’ scrambling festival on February 2 (the sixth day of the first lunar month).

Retailers dance in the streets of Saigon at start of New Year
Many retailers are dancing enthusiastically in the streets of Ho Chi Minh City as restaurants and stores reopen for business on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year following the long Tet holiday.


 
 
Goethe Institute shows award-winning films in Hanoi and HCM City
French photographer opens private show
 French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle once again dazzled visitors with his latest private art gallery, which opened in the central province of Quảng Nam’s ancient town of Hội An in early January.

US dance group to perform in Hanoi, Hai Phong
  A group of dance therpay artists from the Stephen Petronio Company will perform at the Hanoi Opera House and host workshops for disabled children in the famework of DanceMotion USA on February 12 and 14.



 
HCM City launches digital traffic app
