Search
 
Most impressive real estate projects among top three developers
Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC and Bui Van Nhon, president of Novaland are developers of the most luxurious projects in Vietnam. They have now jumped into the low-cost apartment market segment.
 
High rent for retail premises cuts into profits for coffee chains
Vietnam's economic challenges in 2017
Where were the richest Vietnamese born?

Top Stories
Vietnam’s securities to attract foreign funds
Tham Phay – another Son Doong Cave in Bac Kan
Five delicious sweet porridges of Hanoi in autumn
Malaysian retailer leaves Hanoi after two stormy years
Should Vietnamese develop games like Pokemon Go or Flappy Bird?
Doctoral training in Vietnam: cheap or expensive?
Vietnam faces high-ranking personnel crisis: experts
Euro 4 emission standard must be enforced to avoid trade fraud

 
 
RssGovernment
Vietnamese PM highlights impacts of Industry 4.0 in Davos
 Impacts of the fourth industrial revolution on governments, businesses and people were highlighted by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when he attended a session as part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister meets with int’l finance and business executives
Foreign ministry holds New Year meeting with news agencies
Last Kilo submarine arrives at Cam Ranh Port
RssBusiness
Vietnam-Japan trade expected to surge in 2017
The Vietnam-Japan trade is expected to reach a new height in 2017 as the two countries have agreed on many measures to boost the trade exchange.

Top 500 Vietnamese enterprises in 2016 announced
Vietnam reaffirms priorities in APEC Year 2017
Wallonia parliament holds third hearing on EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement

 
RssSociety
HCM City's hospitals to ’evade’ law for crucial drugs
 Several major hospitals in HCM City are struggling to get crucially-needed special drugs because a legal hitch has suffocated supply. 

Lucky money sellers may not be so lucky
Bus fraud booming in Vietnam
HCM City: doctors remove large tumour from infant
RssArt-Entertainment
Imperial citadel newly-excavated area opened to tourists
 The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre plans to open a new excavation area, north of Doan Mon relic site, to visitors from January 20 to February 28.

Hue: Neu pole planted to salute Lunar New Year
Spring festival to make a splash
Documentary on Japan to be aired in Vietnam

 
RssTravel
A bloom boom goes bust
 Dong Thap is proud of its flowers.  The southern province believes it is second to none in the country when it comes to the sheer variety and number of blooms that bloom on its soil. Yes, that includes the more famous City of Flowers.

Hanoi's flower market among best places for lunar New Year: CNN
Quang Binh to promote tourism on TripAdvisor
Tourist destinations to undergo annual reviews
RssEducation
Young faces who commanded public attention in 2016
An excellent student at Harvard, an author of an essay about philosophy, a female student who can imitate accents of seven languages, and a beautiful girl who met US President Barack Obama. 

English skills still low despite big money poured into programs
Khanh Hoa: Foreign teachers to teach English in primary schools
Many VN's universities cannot meet training quality: Minister

 
RssScience-IT
16 million pre-activated SIM cards locked
 As many as 16 million of the 17 million pre-activated SIM cards that were recalled nation-wide have been locked by service providers on January 15.

Vietnam’s biggest network operators plan to waive roaming fees
Small network operators quietly prepare for new game
Smartphones and tablets alter digital landscape
RssEnvironment
Dak Lak takes prompt action to save elephants
VietNamNet Bridge - As elephants are now facing a threat of extinction in Vietnam, the country has decided to spend big money on elephant conservation programs.

Phong Nha Heritage forest seriously damaged by loggers
HCM City canals seriously polluted
What is the right water supply solution for the Mekong Delta?

 
RssSports
Golfers to tee off at Da Nang golf tourney
 VietNamNet Bridge – More than 200 golfers from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Korea and Viet Nam will compete in the JG Golf Championship in Da Nang on March 25-26.

Viet Nam to meet Hong Kong in Davis Cup
Thanh Hoa win third match in V.League
Vietnam’s best female gymnast retires from competition
RssWorld News
Olympic athletes have heart problems, too
 Some Olympic athletes could be at risk while training and competing because of heart defects or dysfunction that they may not even know about,

Uber to pay $20 million to settle U.S. claims it misled drivers
Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
Fed's Yellen says unwise to allow U.S. economy to run 'hot'

 
 
Old Quarter antique sellers bring out unique items for Lunar New Year
Hanoi flower markets at Tet
Peach blossoms, kumquat trees and bouquets of flowers are indispensable in Vietnamese households during Tet.

HCM City's flower farms ready for Tet
 Hundreds of farmers in HCM City's District 12 are busy at their flower farms preparing for the Lunar New Year.


 
 
Myriad of Tet celebrations await visitors in Hanoi
British stand-up comedian performs in Hanoi, Saigon
 British stand-up comedian Gina Yashere will give performances in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on January 18 and 20 respectively.

Lunar NY festival organised at ancient communal house
 VietNamNet Bridge – Various traditional customs of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be featured this Sunday, January 22, at So Village’s communal house on the western outskirts of Ha Noi.


 
Latest News
HCM City's hospitals to ’evade’ law for crucial drugs
Lucky money sellers may not be so lucky
16 million pre-activated SIM cards locked
Bus fraud booming in Vietnam
HCM City: doctors remove large tumour from infant
Red carp village earns big during Kitchen Gods fest
Cell therapy from Japan: hope for Vietnam
Documentary on Japan to be aired in Vietnam
Imperial citadel newly-excavated area opened to tourists
Hue: Neu pole planted to salute Lunar New Year
 

 

PrevNext
 
Home | Advertising | Weblink | Contact Us
VNN
© Copyright of VIETNAMNET Bridge
Tel: 04.37722792 Fax: 04.37722882, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn