Businesswomen inherit multi-trillion dong assets
VietNamNet Bridge - They are the next generation of successful businesswomen in Vietnam who own large conglomerates such as Thanh Thanh Cong, Biti’s, Nam Cuong and Muong Thanh.
 
State-owned corporations ask for preferences, again
Vietnamese crazy about cars, manufacturers rush to sell
Vietnam's economy less dependent on cheap labor force

Canal stoppage main cause of flooding in Saigon
Four companies control Vietnamese beer market
Saigonese, Hanoians prefer buying goods online via Facebook
Ba Be, the biggest mountain lake in Vietnam
Overseas Vietnamese want Viet Kieu-invested bank in Vietnam
Vietnamese 9x students accepted at Harvard choose other schools
Vietnam strives to have more green building projects
Industry & Trade Ministry joins club of billion-dollar investors in stock market

 
 
Vietnam focuses on sustainable poverty reduction
 The Vietnamese Government has paid special heed to reducing poverty in an inclusive and sustainable manner, stated Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN.

Gov’t to make vital inspections in 2017
Important regulations effective from this month
Ministries, localities urged to work seriously after Tet
Real estate firms breaking the mould
2016 was a successful year for the real estate market. However, with the fast growth of the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, real estate developers are being forced to diversify products.

BUSINESS IN BRIEF 3/2
F&N Dairy Investments has registered to buy 21.77 million Vinamilk shares
PM approved Hoa Phat's $3 billion steel project in Dung Quat EZ

 
Social News 3/2
 Nhan Dan launches online Russian version, No fatal traffic accident recorded in HCM City during Tet: police, Foreign visitors to Hanoi rise at Lunar New Year, No deaths in Quảng Nam automobile factory fire

Out of season rain drenches HCM City
Effective policies relating to foreigners in Vietnam
Hanoi faces littering problem
Spring in Vietnam is the season of festivals
It is said that the first lunar month in Vietnam is for celebrations. A myriad of cultural, historical and religious events are held after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Pig slaughter festival continues to be held in private
Young men compete in lucky ball scrambling festival
Ngo Thanh Van to star in Hollywood blockbuster

 
E-visas hoped to bring about breakthrough in tourist attraction
The granting of 30-day single-entry electronic visas to visitors from 40 countries from February 1 is expected to be a breakthrough in attracting foreign tourists to Vietnam.

Saigon among top 50 most beautiful cities in the world
Esquire magazine names VN a top 2017 destination
Chinese visitors lead rising tourism tides in Vietnam
Vietnamese "9x" excellent students at Harvard
VietNamNet Bridge - Students born in the 1990s brought fame to families and their homeland with their learning achievements and scholarships granted by prestigious international schools. Most of them chose to study at Harvard.

University education lags behind in curricula, lecturer quality
Pupils show little interest in Russian, Chinese or Japanese language
New policy attempts to entice foreign investment into education

 
Vietnamese buyers unhappy with iPhone 7
VietNamNet Bridge - Many users have complained that iPhone 7s do not work properly: their cameras cannot be used, Facebook automatically logs out, spelling errors appear when typing Vietnamese, and screens are easily stained.

Vietnamese expert says protein can used to kill tumors in cancer patients
FPT records $2 billion in revenue
Getting rich with waste oil
Getting rich with waste oil
VietNamNet Bridge - Vietnam imports nearly 0.5 million tons of oil each year, while the same volume of waste oil is discharged to the environment without treatment. 

Ninh Thuan approves $74m wind power plant
Vietnam’s sea accommodates 1,100 sq.km. of coral reefs
Vietnam moves to ensure water resource security amid climate change

 
Behind the spotlight
 Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh and powerlifter Le Van Cong received a hero’s welcome home from fans and words of praise from the public after making history as Vietnam’s first Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists, respectively.

Le Quang Liem sinks two places in World Chess rankings
Swimmer Anh Vien and dream of standardisation
Minister sets high goals for sports at regional Games
UK agency says Pfizer breast cancer drug too expensive
 Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance, or palbociclib, is too expensive to justify its use on Britain's state-run health service, the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog said on Friday.

Amazon sees lower operating profit this quarter, shares dip
Snap shoots for the sky, promises little in $3 billion IPO pitch
Microsoft asks for exception program on Trump immigration orders

 
 
Young men compete in lucky ball scrambling festival
Retailers dance in the streets of Saigon at start of New Year
Many retailers are dancing enthusiastically in the streets of Ho Chi Minh City as restaurants and stores reopen for business on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year following the long Tet holiday.

Hanoi's pagodas overflowing on first days of New Year
Temples and Buddhist pagodas in Hanoi are near to overflowing on the first days of the TET holiday as faithful pray for safety, health, good luck, prosperity and happiness during the Year of the Rooster.


 
 
US dance group to perform in Hanoi, Hai Phong
German ensemble to present Urban String music in Hanoi
 The German Resonanz Ensemble will present their Urban String concert in Ha Noi on February 13 as part of their Asian tour.

Poem Day to comes to Hanoi in February
 The 15th Việt Nam Poem Day will be held on February 11 at the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội.


 
HCM City launches digital traffic app
BUSINESS IN BRIEF 2/2
Out of season rain drenches HCM City
Swimmer Anh Vien and dream of standardisation
