Chinese investors flock to Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry
More Chinese businesses have set up wooden furniture processing factories in Vietnam order to take advantage of preferential tariffs importers are offering to Vietnamese exports.
 
What are the stock assets of the 10 richest Vietnamese women?
What does the $2.7 billion trade surplus mean?
What are the well-off buying for Tet?

Amazing places for wedding photos in northern Vietnam
Financial investment: foreign funds ready for disbursement
Will golf courses attract tourists in poor provinces?
Fertilizer plant poisoning Red River for half a century
Clean energy: investment potential exists but bottlenecks impede progress
What will investors' profits be in 2016?
Buying apartments for lease: hot investment channel in 2017
B-52 Victory Museum - The pride of Vietnamese

 
 
Vietnam an active member of WEF
 Vietnam has expanded its participation in activities of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during recent years.

Japanese PM’s Vietnam visit looks forward to stronger all-around ties
Vietnam stands ready to work with the new US administration
Japan Prime Minister Abe begins Vietnam visit
VCB, ACB mobilised $452 million in bonds last year
 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) and the Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) issued a total of $452 million worth of bonds in 2016.

17 Vietnamese banks enter list of 500 strongest banks in Asia Pacific
Mekong Delta region aims to fetch $15 billion from export
VN power group mobilises $2.96 billion for power projects in 2016

 
Buddha’s hand fruit for Tet
Buddha’s hand fruit, or finger citron, a special product in Dac So commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi are believed to have a spiritual meaning symbolizing good fortune to every family when the Lunar New Year festival or Tet comes.

HCM City upgrades bus services
Saigon streets beautified for Tet holiday
Danang to limit private vehicles in city centre
Men to wear traditional long dress
 VietNamNet Bridge – Artists and cultural groups are working to encourage Vietnamese men to wear ao dai, the famous Vietnamese traditional long dress.

VN writers, poets, translator win 2016 literature awards
4 ways to celebrate TET holidays in Hanoi
Top regional hip-hop dancers gather at Break The Floor finals

 
Hoang Cau – A street for food in Hanoi
 VietNamNet Bridge - Fish noodle soup, goby fish hot pot and noodles and fried tofu are attractive dishes that make Hoang Cau Street in Hanoi always crowded with customers.

HCM City named in 10 most vegan-friendly cities in Asia
Binh An drum-making village enters high season
A peaceful alley café
84 percent of VN students say they feel unsafe at school
VietNamNet Bridge - Eighty percent of students say they have suffered from gender-based violence at least once, while 71 percent of students have been affected by school violence in the last six months. 

Students design an intelligent wheelchair
Creative methods bring history to life
Hanoi kids need protection

 
Flappy Bird, Politaire show Vietnam doesn’t lack talent
VietNamNet Bridge - After Nguyen Ha Dong’s Flappy Bird emerged in early 2014, marking Vietnam’s position in the world market, Vietnam’s game industry developed rapidly with numerous game studios, big and small.

Viettel becomes fourth telecom provider in Myanmar
Students design an intelligent wheelchair
Internet in Vietnam expected to be slow until Tet
Mekong Delta 2016: historic drought, saline intrusion destroys crops
Dried fields, cattle dying of thirst, expensive drinking water, sea water overflowing houses. In 2016, the lives of millions of people in Mekong Delta, Central Highlands and central region were upset because of drought and salinity intrusion.

Dong Nai basin pollution worries officials
VN elephant conservation comes into spotlight
Planting forests under the ocean

 
Thanh Hoa remain on top of V.League table
 VietNamNet Bridge – Thanh Hoa maintained its position on top of the V.League table after their 2-0 win over Sanna Khanh Hoa in the weekend’s second round.

Saigon Heat secures first win at ASEAN Basketball League
Vietnamese dominate regional vovinam champs
U20s Vietnam to play Argentina in friendly
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare
 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everybody," he said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday night.

China, Europe drive shift to electric cars as U.S. lags
Ice storm pelts central U.S., causing deadly road conditions
Samsung Electronics probe finds battery was main cause of Note 7 fires: source

 
 
Tan Son Nhat Airport under strain as Tet nears
Peach flowers decorate Sapa's route
 A make-shift market along Highway 4D, from O Quy Ho Mountain Pass to Mong Sen Bridge, can be seen bustling with activities in Sapa, Lao Cai Province.

School band promotes music among secondary pupils
 Established in 2001, the music band of Vo Thanh Trang Secondary School in Tan Phu District has become one of the most renowned student bands in Ho Chi Minh City.


 
 
Top regional hip-hop dancers gather at Break The Floor finals
 Orchestra of French schools abroad hosts concert, Indika Saigon to hold Tet market, French DJ to perform in HCM City, Mosaic Night with Noches and Shekon, Family Health cheers HN cultural diversity

G39 artist group returns with rooster-themed exhibition
An art exhibition, featuring 60 latest pottery works and paintings with the theme of roosters, is opened to the audience in the capital city of Hanoi on January 13 to welcome the Lunar New Year 2017, Vietnamplus reports.


 
