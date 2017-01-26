Search
 
Seafood sector aims high despite barriers in international market
VietNamNet Bridge - Seafood producers and exporters have been warned that many barriers, from protectionism to media campaigns, will affect them in the international market in 2017.
 
Highly valued firms enter bourse, attracting investors
Third Vietnamese dollar billionaire emerges
Vietnam to spend big money to exploit coal

Foreign investors rush to develop low-cost apartments in HCM City
ASEAN bloc investments booming, VN among best destinations
Sunrise at Vietnam’s famous tourist destinations
Ly Quoc Su – A Hanoi's street for good food
Fertilizer from earthworms: product for organic agriculture
Will Da Nang’s plan to attract talent fail?
Will Vietnam surpass China in pollution?
South Korean goods weaving their way through Vietnam’s market

 
 
PM issues master plan for thrift
 A programme on thrift practice and anti-wastefulness in the 2016-2020 period was issued last week in Hanoi by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in order to free up needed resources for economic growth and social security.

Vu Huy Hoang stripped of former industry-trade minister title
Party, State leaders made Tet visits
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa presents credentials
BUSINESS IN BRIEF 26/1
 Ninh Binh fertilizer plant loses VND1.7 trillion in three years, Inspector says Lee&Man has taken remedial measures, Oxfam stresses Vietnam’s growing income disparity, Vietnam focuses on long-term G-bond sales

How high are airfares in Vietnam?
Planning Law should prevent policy overlaps
What’s left for Vietnam after US withdraws from TPP?

 
Social News 26/1
 Farmers struggle to access loans to develop production, Telecom firm to compensate child, Thái Nguyên-Bắc Kạn road opens to traffic, EVN HCM City ensures power supply during Tết

HCM City launches digital traffic app
Da Nang decks out for Tet with roosters and blooms
Ride apps gaining popularity in cities
New book tells story of VN calligraphy
 VietNamNet Bridge – Lich Su Thu Phap Viet Nam (The History of Vietnamese Calligraphy), a book by 31-year-old researcher Nguyen Su, has just been published by Nha Nam Books.

Tet book street 2017 to be held in Ha Noi
Peach flower festival kicks off in Lang Son
Plants shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome Tet

 
Travel demand in Hanoi soars before Lunar New Year
 The volume of goods and passenger transported in Hanoi have strongly increased in January as the country’s biggest festival in the year - the Lunar New Year (Tet) – is approaching.

Seven beautiful homestays in Hanoi
Farmers make ecotourism boom in Dong Thap
Vietnamese community based-tourism honoured at ASEAN tourism forum
Few students want to learn Russian, Chinese at schools
Only one percent of students choose to study Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese or German as their first foreign language. 

Vendor who turns down overseas study serves local, int'l community
Vietnamese parents rethink overseas study for children
University education lags behind due to poor training quality

 
E-wallet services aim to make money in future
VietNamNet Bridge - The domestic e-wallet market has not developed well in the last eight years since the first e-wallet was licensed, though there are 16 e-wallet service providers.

Mobile operators prepare for Tet
Repair work on disrupted submarine optic cables completed
Telecom giants must develop equitisation plans: MIC
Vietnam weak at river basin management: scientists
VietNamNet Bridge - Scientists say that problems in river basin management, due to a lack of cooperation among agencies, are threatening the country's water security.

Rare birds crowd in Tram Chim National Park
Hundreds of containers of waste abandoned at Saigon ports
Da Nang project seeks to protect endangered langur

 
Many athletes to miss celebrating Tet at home
 VietNamNet Bridge – The Lunar New Year is just around the corner, but many sportspersons from Viet Nam have such packed schedules that they will have to celebrate Tet away from home.

Hanoi FC faces challenges in AFC Champions League
HN’s largest wrestling event being held next week
VN in Group C for Asian Cup qualifier
The risk of death from cancer may depend on where you live
 Cancer death rates are surging in some regions of the U.S. even as fatalities steadily decline nationwide, a new study suggests.

'La La Land' turns on the charm in 'not-so-white' Oscars line-up
New bird flu virus type confirmed on German turkey farm
U.S. agency calls for safer lithium-ion batteries after Samsung fires

 
 
Plants at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi have been shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome the traditional Lunar New Year festival or Tet.

Hanoians prepare for Lunar New Year
The new year is coming and together with people nationwide, Hanoians are preparing to welcome the arrival of spring. Following are photos about Hanoi people preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year.


 
 
Khen festival comes to Sapa
Vietnam Poetry Day 2017 to highlight children’s works
 The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.

Ban Flower Festival 2017 slated for March
 The Ban Flower Festival 2017 will take place on March 12 together with the fifth Culture – Sports – Tourism Festival in the northern province of Dien Bien.


 
