A programme on thrift practice and anti-wastefulness in the 2016-2020 period was issued last week in Hanoi by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in order to free up needed resources for economic growth and social security.
Ninh Binh fertilizer plant loses VND1.7 trillion in three years, Inspector says Lee&Man has taken remedial measures, Oxfam stresses Vietnam’s growing income disparity, Vietnam focuses on long-term G-bond sales
The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.