Poor infrastructure obstructs logistics development
VietNamNet Bridge - Reports by Vietnamese and international institutions have all pointed out that Vietnam’s logistics industry is weak in competitiveness. 
 
Universities rush to re-design curricula
Nghi Son oil refinery permitted to discharge waste into sea
Top destinations in Quang Ngai
President urges continued building of law-governed socialist State
 It is an urgent need to push ahead with building and perfecting a law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people, President Tran Dai Quang wrote in an article published on January 9.

Lao Defence Minister begins official visit to Vietnam
Achievements in 2016 impetus for future development: Party chief
Vietnam's President highlights growing relations with Japan
Real estate firms to be inspected in 2017
 Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha has signed a decision to inspect 12 large real estate companies in 2017.

Vietnam's export products target billions of USD in 2017
VN-Index forecast to face short-term resistance
Forbes: five engines guarantee Vietnam’s economic growth in 2017

 
Unique agricultural products for Tet
 As the traditional Lunar New Year festival or Tet is approaching, many special and unique agricultural products like watermelon, bonsai kumquat, chicken listed in “Red book”, and Tran Mong orchid are coming onto the market.

Tropical depression spins toward East Sea, path unclear
Hanoi considers free Wi-fi at more spots
Dong Nai province declares commune-level Zika outbreak
Vietnamese circus artist brothers’ performance officially recognized by Guinness World Records
 The performance of Vietnamese circus artist brothers Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep by scaling 90 stairs in 52 seconds on the steps of Girona Cathedral in Spain has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Cinemas ignore new film classification rule
Rhino awareness graffiti by street artist in HCMC
Private music museum: cultural preservation, tourist draw

 
Ly Son island to establish walking street
 The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Ngai has approved a plan to turn a coastal road in Ly Son island into a walking street.

Traditional Trade Festival in Hue slated for April
Com hen (rice with baby clams)
Saigontourist presents Tet tour programs
IJSO medal winners seeds of Vietnam’s science
Winning high prizes at the 2016 IJSO, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, Nguyen Nga Nhi and Phan Minh Duc said the passion for scientific research helped them win the world’s most prestigious science competition for under-15 students.

International vocational training implemented
Education ministry seeks measures to enhance quality of tertiary education
Vietnam builds models to make youth global citizens

 
Head transplant operations face legal barriers
VietNamNet Bridge - Vietnamese organ transplant experts say head transplantation is a new technique and the country is just ‘studying’ and ‘considering’ the operation.

Submarine internet link completed
New advance of made-in-Vietnam vaccines
Vietnam preserves precious genes with DNA barcoding technology
Polluted water causes mass clam deaths in Thanh Hoa
 Sea water and wastewater samples related to mass clam deaths in central Thanh Hoa Province have failed to meet environment criteria, said Le Van Binh, head of the Environmental Protection Branch.

Agricultural land contaminated by waste discharge
Winter still to be seen in the north despite climate changes
Mineral exploitation control to be tightened

 
FLC Thanh Hoa crush SLNA at V.League
 VietNamNet Bridge – FLC Thanh Hoa easily defeated Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) 2-0 in the first round of V.League 1 play in the central province of Thanh Hoa yesterday.

Hanoi Buffaloes beat Dunkin’ Raptors at TBSL
Saigon Heat lose to Kaohsiung Truth at ABL
Vietnamese player to play football in South Korea
Paris boosts cycling infrastructure, names 2017 'year of the bike'
 Paris plans a major boost to its cycling infrastructure and will ban cars from outside the Louvre museum as it steps up its fight against traffic pollution,

'La La Land' leads all comers at Golden Globes
New policies coming to America could take weight off Fed: Powell
HMD Global launches first Nokia smartphone

 
 
Colourful blossoms bloom in Nhat Tan flower village before Tet
A look back at Vietnam's top news events 2016
From National Assembly elections to trade to the East Sea dispute: it’s been a turbulent year. Let's look at some of 2016’s top news events and most striking photographs.

The art of making Banh Tet La Cam
 Banh Tet La Cam is the traditional violet sticky rice cake of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. Let's take a tour to see how it is made.


 
 
HCM City gala to ring in 2017
Bavarian folk music band to perform in town
 VietNamNet Bridge – LaBrassBanda band who has been known for its trademark mixture of Bavarian folk music and ska-punk will perform at 3A Station in HCMC’s District 1 on January 11. The city will be the first destination on their world tour.

Guitarist Tran Tuan An to perform in Hanoi this weekend
 A classical concert featuring guitarist Tran Tuan An will take place at the French Cultural Exchange Center, L'Espace, in Hanoi on January 7.


 
