Buddha’s hand fruit, or finger citron, a special product in Dac So commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi are believed to have a spiritual meaning symbolizing good fortune to every family when the Lunar New Year festival or Tet comes.
VietNamNet Bridge - Eighty percent of students say they have suffered from gender-based violence at least once, while 71 percent of students have been affected by school violence in the last six months.
VietNamNet Bridge - After Nguyen Ha Dong’s Flappy Bird emerged in early 2014, marking Vietnam’s position in the world market, Vietnam’s game industry developed rapidly with numerous game studios, big and small.
Dried fields, cattle dying of thirst, expensive drinking water, sea water overflowing houses. In 2016, the lives of millions of people in Mekong Delta, Central Highlands and central region were upset because of drought and salinity intrusion.
An art exhibition, featuring 60 latest pottery works and paintings with the theme of roosters, is opened to the audience in the capital city of Hanoi on January 13 to welcome the Lunar New Year 2017, Vietnamplus reports.