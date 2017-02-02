VietNamNet Bridge - The revenue from e-commerce only accounts for 2.8 percent of total revenue of Vietnam’s retail industry, but state management agencies say they want to see the figure rise to 5 percent by 2020.
In 2017, the Vietnamese government continues to promote start-ups and building a righteous, enabling government towards the motto “Strengthening disciplines, upholding responsibility, promoting innovation, and ensuring rapid, sustainable growth”.
A new report by the German International Climate Initiative has commended the governmental policies on protecting and restoring forests in Vietnam and the country’s efforts to implement a sustainable forestry model.
Wetlands play a very important role in the country’s socio- economic development, environment, culture and history, particularly biodiversity conservation, because they are "home” to a lot of rare species which are at high risk of extinction.
SHB Da Nang begin the lunar New Year with a home fixture against Fico Cement Tay Ninh in the qualifying round of the National Football Cup on February 4th at the newly built 20,000-seat Hoa Xuan Stadium.
The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.