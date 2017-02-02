Search
 
Retailers boost sales by developing multiple channels
VietNamNet Bridge - The revenue from e-commerce only accounts for 2.8 percent of total revenue of Vietnam’s retail industry, but state management agencies say they want to see the figure rise to 5 percent by 2020.
 
Railway sector strives to compete with airlines
Luxury cars flooding Vietnamese market
Non-aviation revenue in Vietnam's airports less than other regional countries

Vietnam proposes transboundary water-resources management policy
Experts propose to develop waterways instead of pouring money into roads
The most famous legendary lake in Vietnam’s Central Highlands
Solar power investors: 11.2-13.2 cent/kwh good enough
How will universities shorten their training time?
Opening of more foreign banks puts pressure on domestic banks
Kenh Ga hot spring in Ninh Binh
To raise funds, large corporations prefer bonds to bank loans

 
 
Building a righteous, enabling government in 2017
 In 2017, the Vietnamese government continues to promote start-ups and building a righteous, enabling government towards the motto “Strengthening disciplines, upholding responsibility, promoting innovation, and ensuring rapid, sustainable growth”.

APEC Year 2017: Vietnam actively promotes international integration
Better defence diplomacy – a target of 2017
Canadian Prime Minister congratulates Vietnamese on Tet
Vietnam charts path to sustainable forest development
 A new report by the German International Climate Initiative has commended the governmental policies on protecting and restoring forests in Vietnam and the country’s efforts to implement a sustainable forestry model.

Buoyant investor morale brightens economic outlook for 2017
Economic outlook for 2017 through eyes of foreign investors
VN real estate firms breaking the mould

 
People flock to pagodas for a prosperous year ahead
 Visiting pagodas on the first days of the Lunar New Year is a deep-rooted tradition of Vietnamese people. Amidst the Tet atmosphere, let’s join a tour to pagodas in the capital city.

HCM City launches digital traffic app
Soldiers silently safeguard Truong Sa archipelago
Dao Mat – Watching eyes of north central region
Pa Then ethnic people’s fire dancing festival
 In the following report, let’s join us to take a look at the fire dancing festival of Pa Then ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

In all occasions, a xoi fix satisfies cravings
Long Tong, unique farming ritual of the Tay
Exploring the heritage land of Kinh Bac

 
Bustling life of Cai Rang floating market
 The floating market of Cai Rang has been chosen as one of the 10 most impressive markets in the world by UK magazine Rough Guide.


Ancient houses on Ly Son Island
Tourism with charitable activities promotes good lifestyles
Tourists flock to Da Nang, Da Lat during Tet holidays
Teacher brings education to southernmost island students
Teacher Nguyen Bach Yen Phuong has devoted her life to educating students in the island commune of Tan An, Ngoc Hien district of the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

Island teacher inspires students
Hue College of Arts’ majors face suspension from training
More students register to study in Japan for work purposes only

 
FPT records $2 billion in revenue
 FPT Corporation recorded consolidated revenue of VND40.5 trillion (US$1.8 billion) last year, a year-on-year increase of 1.4 per cent.

Scientific research institute V-KIST becomes operational
Smartphone market: Vietnamese brands thrive among foreign giants
Vietnam’s internet relies on mainland cable via China
Ramsar sites - “Home” to rare marine species
 Wetlands play a very important role in the country’s socio- economic development, environment, culture and history, particularly biodiversity conservation, because they are "home” to a lot of rare species which are at high risk of extinction. 

Hai Phong fire destroys 3 hectares of forestland
Ancient cinnamon gardens at Ngoc Linh Mountain
Seawater intrusion begins in Tien River

 
SHB Da Nang start lunar New Year match at home
SHB Da Nang begin the lunar New Year with a home fixture against Fico Cement Tay Ninh in the qualifying round of the National Football Cup on February 4th at the newly built 20,000-seat Hoa Xuan Stadium.

Shooting coach Park applies for Vietnamese citizenship
VN Football Federation reserved with World Cup dream
Golfers to challenge at World Masters in Da Nang
The risk of death from cancer may depend on where you live
 Cancer death rates are surging in some regions of the U.S. even as fatalities steadily decline nationwide, a new study suggests.

'La La Land' turns on the charm in 'not-so-white' Oscars line-up
New bird flu virus type confirmed on German turkey farm
U.S. agency calls for safer lithium-ion batteries after Samsung fires

 
 
Rare birds crowd in Tram Chim National Park
Plants shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome Tet
Plants at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi have been shaped into 12 animal designations to welcome the traditional Lunar New Year festival or Tet.

Hanoians prepare for Lunar New Year
The new year is coming and together with people nationwide, Hanoians are preparing to welcome the arrival of spring. Following are photos about Hanoi people preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year.


 
 
Poem Day to comes to Hanoi in February
Khen festival comes to Sapa
 A Khen (panpipe) Festival will open for the first time from January 30 to February 12 in Sapa, Lao Cai province.

Vietnam Poetry Day 2017 to highlight children’s works
 The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.


 
