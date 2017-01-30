Non-aviation revenue in the airport business, including sales per passenger through ACV (Airports Corporation of Vietnam), is $1, compared with the average of $10-12 in Asia and $4-5 in Thailand and Malaysia.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a visit to the Party, government and people of Hanoi on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year, during which he wished the capital city success in completing all tasks of 2017.
The government may have advocated "labour export" as the means to alleviate unemployment and boost domestic labour skills, but Vietnamese overseas workers returning home continue to stare down the barrel of employment uncertainties.
VietNamNet Bridge – Unrealistic regulations and corruption emerging from
the decentralisation of hiring and administration of civil servants in
the education sector have led to uneven distribution of teachers
nationwide,
The Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, the 15th edition, will be held in Hanoi on February 11 or the 15th day of the first lunar month of the New Year (Nguyen Tieu festival), with a special space designed for children’s poet clubs.